Sweetwater county arrests logo

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:

ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:

Clayton Tyler Overla

Clayton Tyler Overla

Clayton Tyler Overla, 33, of Rock Springs was arrested Aug. 31 for alleged drunk in public, first offense.

Liosmel Colina Maresma

Liosmel Colina Maresma

Liosmel Colina Maresma, 31, of Miami, Florida, was arrested Aug. 31 for alleged riot and breach of peace, physical, first offense; and drunk in public, first offense. 

Harry Brayden Stassinos

Harry Brayden Stassinos

Harry Brayden Stassinos, 21, of Rock Springs was arrested Aug. 31 for alleged riot and breach of peace, physical, first offense; and drunk in public, first offense. 

Luis Michel Sierra Olivera

Luis Michel Sierra Olivera

Luis Michel Sierra Olivera, 29, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was arrested Aug. 31 for alleged riot and breach of peace, physical, first offense; and drunk in public, first offense. 

SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:

Staci Lynn Pennington

Staci Lynn Pennington

Staci Lynn Pennington, 45, of Fort Bridger was arrested Aug. 31 on a failure to appear warrant for allegedly defrauding an innkeeper, less than $1,000.

WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:

Glenn A. Gregg

Glenn A. Gregg

Glenn A. Gregg, 59, of Pine Brooke, New Jersey, was arrested Aug. 31 for alleged possession of a controlled substance; manufacture or delivery of controlled substances; and possession of a controlled substance in pill or capsule form, less than 3 grams, first offense. 

For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.