SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Clayton Tyler Overla, 33, of Rock Springs was arrested Aug. 31 for alleged drunk in public, first offense.
Liosmel Colina Maresma, 31, of Miami, Florida, was arrested Aug. 31 for alleged riot and breach of peace, physical, first offense; and drunk in public, first offense.
Harry Brayden Stassinos, 21, of Rock Springs was arrested Aug. 31 for alleged riot and breach of peace, physical, first offense; and drunk in public, first offense.
Luis Michel Sierra Olivera, 29, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was arrested Aug. 31 for alleged riot and breach of peace, physical, first offense; and drunk in public, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Staci Lynn Pennington, 45, of Fort Bridger was arrested Aug. 31 on a failure to appear warrant for allegedly defrauding an innkeeper, less than $1,000.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Glenn A. Gregg, 59, of Pine Brooke, New Jersey, was arrested Aug. 31 for alleged possession of a controlled substance; manufacture or delivery of controlled substances; and possession of a controlled substance in pill or capsule form, less than 3 grams, first offense.
