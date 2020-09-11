SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Braxton James Smith, 24, of Green River was arrested Sept. 10 for alleged possession of paraphernalia with intent to use.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Terry Daniel Yost, 35, of Portland, Oregon, was arrested Sept. 10 for alleged wrongful taking/disposing of property, more than $1,000; and conspiracy to commit felony, three counts; and on warrants for alleged burglary, three counts; use of a credit card without consent, less than $1,000, two counts; conspiracy to commit a misdemeanor; identity theft, less than $1,000, five counts; fleeing or attempting to elude police officers; and reckless driving.
Jeremy Thomas Hall, 26, of Rock Springs was arrested Sept. 10 on an arrest and hold order for alleged probation/parole violation.
Michael J. Ricci, 42, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, was arrested Sept. 10 on a failure to appear warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense.
