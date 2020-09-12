GREEN RIVER — The City of Green River is working on cleaning up following the hurricane force winds that blew through the city on Monday night and into Tuesday. Hundreds of trees have been damaged and over 6,000 residents were without power Tuesday. Power has been restored to the majority of…
ROCK SPRINGS -- Following multiple contentious meetings of the Rock Springs City Council, where there have been arguments about trust and actual or perceptions of bias regarding proposals for professional services, the mayor and multiple councilmen say they have a new system that should sett…
ROCK SPRINGS – Reductions have already made an impact on Western Wyoming Community College this school year, and more are expected. Western reduced its budget by 19% before the Board of Trustees passed a $46.5 million budget for fiscal year 2020-21. At the next board meeting on Thursday, tru…
ROCK SPRINGS — Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County trustees heard good news on the COVID-19 front and approved a highly-anticipated medical records upgrade during their regular monthly meeting Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.