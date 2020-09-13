SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Miguel Alvarez Padilla, 42, of Green River was arrested Sept. 11 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, first offense.
Marco Antonio Hinojos, 39, of Rock Springs was arrested Sept. 12 for alleged domestic battery, first offense.
Tyler Clay Wilkinson, 26, of Rock Springs was arrested Sept. 12 for allegedly driving while under the influence, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Phil Jarvis Koeven, 66, of Lyman was arrested Sept. 11 for alleged criminal trespass, personal communication; and interference with a peace officer, resisting arrest.
Patricia Michelle Lewis, 34, of Green River was arrested Sept. 12 for alleged drunk in public, first offense; and on an arrest and hold order for alleged probation/parole violation.
Ryan Merrill Wayment, 40, of Rock Springs was arrested Sept. 12 for alleged interference with a peace officer, resisting arrest; and on a warrant.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Victor Miranda Gonzalez, 65, of Oceanside, California, was arrested Sept. 12 for alleged interference with a peace officer, resisting arrest; fleeing or attempting to elude police officers; possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, first offense; and being under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance.
For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
