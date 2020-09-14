SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Casey Dean Davis, 24, of Vernal, Utah, was arrested Sept. 12 for alleged drunk in public, first offense.
Trey Germaine Clark, 27, of Laurel, Mississippi, was arrested Sept. 13 for alleged aggravated assault and battery, causing or attempting to cause serious bodily injury; wearing or carrying concealed weapons; and interfering with a peace officer or resisting arrest.
Misty Dawn Andersen, 46, of Rock Springs was arrested Sept. 13 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, second offense within 10 years; possessing an open container while operating a motor vehicle; and possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Oleg G. Kamerzan, 34, of Tacoma, Washington, was arrested Sept. 13 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, first offense; possessing an open alcoholic beverage as the operator of the vehicle, first offense; and interfering with a peace officer or resisting arrest.
Matthew Paul Bautch, 30, of Lake City, Minnesota, was arrested Sept. 13 for alleged manufacture or delivery of narcotic drugs; and possession of a controlled substance.
Lloyd James Robb, 25, of Bellechester, Minnesota, was arrested Sept. 13 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense.
Crystal Elaine Ruiz, 57, of Green River was arrested Sept. 13 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense.
Anna Marie Sherman, 24, of Rock Springs was arrested Sept. 13 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense.
For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
