SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Robert Lee Marquez, 60, of Casper was arrested Sept. 17 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, first offense; failing to provide proof of liability coverage as the driver; and exceeding posted speed limits, 21 to 25 miles per hour over.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Kerry Ray Rivera, 50, of Green River was arrested Sept. 17 for allegedly driving while under the influence of a controlled substance, second offense; driving while under suspension; and on a probation/parole violation warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than three grams, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Darren Matthew Olson, 33, of Casper was arrested Sept. 17 on a failure to appear warrant for alleged failure to maintain liability coverage as the owner, first offense.
For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
