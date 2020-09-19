SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Alexander Rafael Moran, 45, of Chino, California, was arrested Sept. 18 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense; careless driving; and driving under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, second offense.
Micheal Douglas Long, 33, of Rock Springs was arrested Sept. 18 for alleged drunk in public, first offense; and resisting or interfering with lawful arrest.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Monica Elizabeth Mitcham, 25, of Wamsutter was arrested Sept. 18 for alleged criminal entry and theft, under $1,000.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Emilie Quinn Shiffermiller, 33, of Rock Springs was arrested Sept. 18 for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol, first offense.
