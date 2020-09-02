SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Thomas Leon Richardson, 48, of Rock Springs was arrested Sept. 1 for alleged criminal trespass, personal communication.
Roxanne Mata, 25, of San Juan, Texas, was arrested Sept. 1 for alleged drunk in public, first offense.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Steven Lee Scates, 25, of Green River was arrested Sept. 1 on an arrest and hold order for alleged probation/parole violation.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Roberto Carlos Sierra, 48, of San Diego, California, was arrested Sept. 1 for allegedly exceeding 75 miles per hour on the interstate, going six or more miles per hour over; failing to maintain liability coverage, first offense; failing to maintain a single lane while driving; possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense; interfering with a peace officer, knowingly causing or intending to cause bodily injury to a peace officer; driving while under the influence of a combination of substances, incapable of safely driving, first offense; and driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense.
Tiffany Diane Jones, 52, of Rock Springs was arrested Sept. 1 on long form warrants for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, first offense; failure to maintain liability coverage, first offense; and driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
David Wayne Madsen, 50, of Rock Springs was arrested Sept. 1 for allegedly driving while under the influence of a combination of substances, incapable of safely driving, first offense; possessing an opened alcoholic beverage as the operator of the vehicle, first offense; and failing the required position and method of turning at intersections for a right turn.
For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.