SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrest was reported:
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Kristopher Michael Coon, 24, of Rock Springs was arrested Sept. 18 for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, first offense; and possessing an open alcoholic beverage as the operator of the vehicle, first offense.
