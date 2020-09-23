SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Tyler James Woulle, 24, of Vernal, Utah, was arrested Sept. 22 for alleged drunk in public, first offense.
Kristin Dee Law, 57, of Sandy, Utah, was arrested Sept. 22 on a long form warrant for alleged domestic battery, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Amy Lee Hughes, 41, of Wamsutter was arrested Sept. 22 on probation/parole violation warrants for allegedly endangering children, permitting a child to remain in an area with methamphetamine; possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, first offense, three counts; shoplifting, less than $1,000; and interfering with a peace officer or resisting arrest.
