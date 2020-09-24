SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Christopher David Penoff, 30, of Rock Spring was arrested Sept. 23 for alleged drunk in public, first offense; and on a failure to appear warrant for alleged failure to provide proof of liability coverage.
Shawnee Jo May, 20, of Rock Springs was arrested Sept. 23 for alleged unlawful entry into an occupied structure.
Jessica Lynn Wright, 42, of Rock Springs was arrested Sept. 23 on a probation/parole violation warrant for alleged manufacture or delivery of a counterfeit substance.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Michelle Leross Freckleton, 46, of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, was arrested Sept. 23 on a REACT arrest for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, second offense within 10 years.
