SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:

ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:

Kayle Howard Kelly, 31, of Rock Springs was arrested Sept. 24 on a failure to appear warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense. 

Anjelica Fajardo, 34, of Rock Springs was arrested Sept. 24 for alleged domestic battery, first offense. 

Ashley Nicole Julian, 33, of Green River was arrested Sept. 24 for alleged drunk in public, first offense; and criminal trespass, personal communication, first offense. 

Joanna Renee Clement, 39, of Rock Springs was arrested Sept. 24 on long form warrants for alleged domestic battery, first offense; and abandoning a child, first offense. 

