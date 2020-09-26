SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Misty Dawn Anderson, 46, of Rock Springs was arrested for an alleged hit and run of attended property; and driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, second offense.
Jacob Lyle Wayne Fisher, 25, of Fort Collins, Colorado, was arrested Sept. 25 for an alleged hit and run of attended property; and an incorrect right turn at an intersection leading to a crash.
Kasie Rose Sheridan, 27, of Rock Springs was arrested Sept. 25 for alleged domestic assault, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Juston William Buckendorf, 43, of Rock Springs was arrested Sept. 25 on a REACT arrest for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, second offense within 10 years.
