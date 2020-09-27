SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Mark Anthony Means, 28, of Rock Springs was arrested Sept. 26 for alleged theft, depriving of $1,000 or more of firearms/livestock regardless of value.
Philip Neil Stocks, 39, of Casper was arrested Sept. 26 on a failure to appear warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, third offense.
Shara Margarita Owens, 27, of Roy, Utah, was arrested Sept. 26 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, first offense; failing to obey flashing red signals; failing to safely use turning movements and signals; and resisting or interfering with lawful arrest.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Debin Isaac Punches, 40, of Green River was arrested Sept. 26 for alleged possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use.
