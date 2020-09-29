SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Shane Joseph Carrillo, 34, of Rock Springs was arrested Sept. 28 for alleged domestic assault, first offense; drunk in public, first offense; interference with a peace officer or resisting arrest; and knowingly obstructing or interfering with the completion of an emergency call.
Michelle Susan Luokka, 28, of Rock Springs was arrested Sept. 28 on a warrant for alleged theft, depriving, under $1,000.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Branden Alexander Rose, 31, of San Diego, California, was arrested Sept. 28 on an NCIC warrant for allegedly influencing, intimidating or impeding jurors, witnesses and officers.
