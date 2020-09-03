SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Floyd Rain James Stocks, 23, of Rock Springs was arrested Sept. 2 on a failure to appear warrant for alleged failure to maintain liability coverage as the owner, first offense.
Derick David Wilson, 40, of Rock Springs was arrested Sept. 2 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, third offense within 10 years.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Robby Trenton Stevenson, 46, of Rock Springs was arrested Sept. 2 on warrants for alleged domestic battery, first offense; and knowingly obstructing or interfering with the completion of an emergency call.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Rodney Joshua Connolly, 37, of Green River was arrested Sept. 2 for allegedly threatening to inflict death on a telephone call.
For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
