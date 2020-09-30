SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
David Allen Wathen, 35, of Coos Bay, Oregon, was arrested Sept. 29 for alleged domestic battery, first offense.
Sheldon Wayne Gunyan, 27, of Rock Springs was arrested Sept. 29 for alleged drunk in public, first offense.
David Rossy, 30, of Rock Springs was arrested Sept. 29 for alleged riot and breach of peace, verbal, first offense.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Stephany Kaye Leasor, 37, of Green River was arrested Sept. 29 on a long form warrant for alleged domestic battery, first offense.
For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.