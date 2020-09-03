SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Benjamin Noah Massey, 29, of Snellville, Georgia, was arrested Sept. 3 for alleged possession of an open container in the street; and burglary.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Gregory F. Jakubowski, 44, of Green River was arrested Sept. 3 on a failure to pay fine warrant for alleged contempt of circuit court.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Courtney Lorraine Williams, 40, of Rock Springs was arrested Sept. 3 for allegedly driving while under the influences, physical control, second offense within 10 years.
Terry Mann Tso, 49, of Green River was arrested Sept. 3 for allegedly driving while under the influence, physical control, first offense.
Jeffrey Todd Clayton, 27, of Rock Springs was arrested Sept. 3 on a failure to appear warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance in liquid form, less than 3/10 gram, first offense.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Christopher Ray Robertson, 38, of Rock Springs was arrested Sept. 3 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, first offense.
For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.