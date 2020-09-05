SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Rolando Gallarza, 27, of Rock Springs was arrested Sept. 4 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, third offense within 10 years.
Austin Wyatt Malone, 25, of Rock Springs was arrested Sept. 4 on probation/parole violation warrants for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, first offense; and possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense.
Christopher Ray Robertson, 38, of Rock Springs was arrested Sept. 4 for alleged manufacture or delivery of narcotic drugs.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Nichole R. Leturgey, 44, of Rock Springs was arrested Sept. 4 for allegedly driving while under the influence of a controlled substance, incapable of safely driving, first offense; and failing to maintain a single lane while driving.
