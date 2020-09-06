SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Charles Michael Leimback, 33, of Rock Springs was arrested Sept. 5 for alleged domestic battery, first offense.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Jamie Deinhardt, 47, of Green River was arrested Sept. 5 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving; and interfering with a peace officer, resisting arrest.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Michael James Hurd, 26, of Rock Springs was arrested Sept. 5 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, first offense; failing to maintain a single lane while driving; and failing to safely use turn signals.
