SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Clayton Leslie Carribou, 41, of Eden was arrested Sept. 7 on a bond violation warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, first offense.
Ashley Elizabeth Cooper, 34, of Rock Springs was arrested Sept. 7 on a bond violation warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, first offense.
For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
