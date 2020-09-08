Rock Springs, WY (82901)

Today

Windy with snow showers early becoming more scattered later. High 36F. Winds NE at 35 to 50 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 60 mph..

Tonight

Windy with a few snow showers developing late. Low 27F. Winds NE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.