SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Corby Alan Johnson, 21, of Rock Springs was arrested Sept. 8 for alleged aggravated burglary, using a deadly weapon, eight counts; burglary, two counts; interfering with a peace officer or resisting arrest; and conspiracy to commit felony.
Ryley Dane Johnson, 18, of Layton, Utah, was arrested Sept. 8 on long form warrants for alleged burglary and conspiracy to commit felony.
Andrew Charles Cudney, 19, of Rock Springs was arrested Sept. 8 for alleged burglary and conspiracy to commit felony.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Bernhardt Henry Peterson, 40, of Superior was arrested Sept. 8 on a probation/parole violation warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, third offense.
