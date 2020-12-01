SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Joanna Ladean Ross, 29, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 1 on a failure to appear warrant for alleged domestic battery.
Bryan Ronald Foster, 37, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 1 on a failure to appear warrant for alleged failure to keep premises clean and orderly.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Thomas Ringdahl Webb, 35, of Green River was arrested Dec. 1 for allegedly driving while under the influence of a controlled substance.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Naveen Kumar, 22, of Fresno, California, was arrested Dec. 1 for allegedly failing to maintain a single lane; and fleeing or attempting to elude police officers.
Kenneth Leon Brown, 61, of Delta, Colorado, was arrested Dec. 1 for alleged unlawful contact, rude/insolent/angry touches without injury.
Jasmine Marie Mariscal, 23, of Green River was arrested Dec. 1 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, first offense.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Chee Nov Vang, 36, of Saint Paul, Minnesota, was arrested Dec. 1 for allegedly driving without an interlock device, first offense; failing to use a child safety restraint system, first offense; and possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense.
For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
