SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:

ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:

Joanna Ladean Ross, 29, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 1 on a failure to appear warrant for alleged domestic battery.

Bryan Ronald Foster, 37, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 1 on a failure to appear warrant for alleged failure to keep premises clean and orderly. 

GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:

Thomas Ringdahl Webb, 35, of Green River was arrested Dec. 1 for allegedly driving while under the influence of a controlled substance.

SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:

Naveen Kumar, 22, of Fresno, California, was arrested Dec. 1 for allegedly failing to maintain a single lane; and fleeing or attempting to elude police officers. 

Kenneth Leon Brown, 61, of Delta, Colorado, was arrested Dec. 1 for alleged unlawful contact, rude/insolent/angry touches without injury.

Jasmine Marie Mariscal, 23, of Green River was arrested Dec. 1 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, first offense. 

WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:

Chee Nov Vang, 36, of Saint Paul, Minnesota, was arrested Dec. 1 for allegedly driving without an interlock device, first offense; failing to use a child safety restraint system, first offense; and possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense. 

