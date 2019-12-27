SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests and holds were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Joseph Karl Morgheim, 37, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 27 on a warrant for alleged domestic assault, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Elizabeth Morgan Cook, 36, of Meridian, Idaho was booked Dec. 27 on an NWS hold.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.