SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Kylee Mariah Bain Chenoweth, 18, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 23 on a warrant for alleged domestic assault, first offense; and selling or possessing alcohol and having a measurable blood alcohol content as a minor.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Amanda Christine Anderson, 30, of Granite Falls, Washington was arrested Dec. 23 on a warrant for alleged property destruction and defacement, more than $1,000.
Steven Tyrel Mohr, 36, of Torrington was arrested Dec. 23 on a warrant for driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense; and contempt of court orders.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
