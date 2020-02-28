SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Edward Downs Tupper, 52, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 27 for alleged drunk in public, third offense.
Michael Barry Williams, 31, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 27 on a probation and parole hold for alleged manufacture or delivery of a narcotic drug.
Maria Yesenia Jackson, 28, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 27 on a warrant for alleged simple battery.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Lillian T. Tristan, 57, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 27 on a probation and parole hold for allegedly endangering children, permitting a child to remain in an area with methamphetamine.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Alfred Louis Rizzi, 55, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 27 on a warrant for allegedly obtaining property by false pretenses, less than $1,000.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.