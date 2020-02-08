SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Michael Shane Eckley, 46, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 8 for allegedly driving while under the influence with a child passenger, first offense; possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense; and fleeing or attempting to elude police officers.
Jamie Glen Chesney, 57, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 8 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in pill or capsule form, less than 3 grams, first offense; and on a warrant for alleged theft, less than $1,000.
Brenda Michel Britt, 29, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 8 on an arrest and hold order for alleged probation/parole violation.
John Raiford Hiltner, 36, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 8 on an arrest and hold order for alleged probation/parole violation.
Tanya Lynn Maycock, 44, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 8 for allegedly driving while under the influence, first offense.
