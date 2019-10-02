SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests and citations were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Garrett Wayne Maheu, 28, of Rock Springs was arrested Oct. 1 for alleged criminal trespass, interfering with a peace officer or resisting arrest, and possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystalline form, less than three grams, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Eric J. Friedman, 45, of Denver, Colorado was arrested Oct. 1 on an NWS hold.
Sage John Mason, 29, of Evanston was arrested Oct. 1 on an NWS hold.
Larry Wayne Smith, 47, of Buloxi, Mississippi was arrested Oct. 1 on an NWS hold.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.