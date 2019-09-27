SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests and citations were reported for Sept. 26:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 48F. WSW winds shifting to SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 48F. WSW winds shifting to SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: September 27, 2019 @ 3:25 pm
SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests and citations were reported for Sept. 26:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.