SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests and citations were reported for Sept. 24-25:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Jacqualine Ann Armijo, 57, of Rock Springs was arrested Sept. 24 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense, and driving while under the influence, second offense.
Clarissa D. Bingham was arrested Sept. 24 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense.
Edward D. Connin was arrested Sept. 24 for alleged possession of an open container of alcohol in the streets.
Nicholas R. Dunker was arrested Sept. 24 for alleged possession of an open container of alcohol in the streets and resisting or interfering with lawful arrest.
Jackson Riley Gladue, 19, of Green River was arrested Sept. 25 for alleged theft under $1,000.
Jordan Elizabeth Nomura, 20, of Rock Springs was arrested Sept. 25 for alleged wrongful taking or disposing of property less than $1,000, interfering with a peace officer or resisting arrest, conspiracy to commit felony and possession of alcohol by a minor.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Bruce Dee Allen, 68, of Green River was arrested Sept. 25 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Cheyenne Josephine Ratliff-Hill, 21, of Rock Springs was arrested Sept. 25 for allegedly shoplifting, less than $1,000.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.