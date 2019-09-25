SWEETWATER COUNTY— The following arrests and citations were reported for Sept. 20 - 23:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Shane A. Stockton was arrested Sept. 20 for alleged drunk in public, first offense.
Russell Allen Davis, 35, of Boise, Idaho was arrested Sept. 21 for alleged burglary from a vehicle.
Lance Alexander Revels, 28, of Haira, Georgia, was arrested Sept. 21 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense.
Stephen T. Smith was arrested Sept. 21 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense.
Jesse G. Hatch was arrested Sept. 22 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, second offense.
Andrea Michelle Bost, 41, of Rock Springswas arrested Sept. 23 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystalline form, less than three grams, first offense, theft of less than $1,000 and trespassing.
Morgan L. Holliday was arrested Sept. 23 for alleged domestic battery, first offense, and interfering with a peace officer or resisting arrest.
William R. Kerbs was arrested Sept. 23 on a warrant.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Richard Flaten, 62, of Green River was arrested Sept. 20 on a warrant for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense.
Chelsey Craig Cunningham, 54, of Green River was arrested Sept. 20 on a Fremont County warrant for alleged failure to appear.
Roger Wood, 57, of Green River was arrested Sept. 20 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, third offense within ten years, which resulted in an accident.
Richard Schuck was issued citations Sept. 21 for alleged inattentive driving with a crash and failure to provide proof of liability insurance.
Bryan Lee Merrick, 39, of Green River was arrested Sept. 22 for alleged public intoxication, third or subsequent offense and domestic battery, first offense.
David Mead, 60, of Green River was issued a citation Sept. 22 for alleged stop sign violation.
Christopher Bernal, 24, of Green River was issued a citation Sept. 23 for allegedly disturbing the peace.
Brian Knudsen, 52, of West Jordan, Utah was arrested Sept. 23 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form and not having a valid driver’s license.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE:
Jeffrey Brian Martinez, 57, of Green River was arrested Sept. 23 for alleged breach of peace.
Joshua Ian Pierce, 38, of Rock Springs was arrested Sept. 23 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystalline form, less than three grams, second offense, probation/parole violation, possession of Schedule V substances, and using or being under the influence of a controlled substance.
Debin Isaac Punches, 39, of Green River was arrested Sept. 23 for alleged property destruction and defacement, less than $1,000.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Anthony Christopher Perry, 57, of Seneca, South Carolina was arrested Sept. 22 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense, consumption or possession of an opened alcoholic beverage by the driver of the vehicle, first offense, and failure to maintain a single lane while driving.
