SWEETWATER COUNTY—The following arrests and citations were reported for Sept. 19-20:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Roberto Bitsilly was arrested Sept. 19 for alleged drunk in public, first offense.
Aluisha M. Mais was arrested Sept. 19 for alleged criminal trespass, first offense.
Toby W. Petek was arrested Sept. 19 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense, failure to provide proof of liability coverage, and speed being too fast for conditions with an accident.
Zachary M. Spencer was arrested Sept. 19 on a warrant.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Matthew Brown, 37, of Granger was issued a citation Sept. 19 for allegedly driving while under suspension.
Richard Jay Flaten, 62, of Green River was arrested Sept. 20 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Cody Shane Hilstad, 33, of Rock Springs was arrested Sept. 19 for alleged 24/7 program violation.
Justin Alexander Groom, 36, of Rock Springs was arrested Sept. 19 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, second offense within ten years.
Jesse Null Archuleta, 47, of Salt Lake City, Utah was arrested Sept. 20 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystalline form, less than 3 grams, third offense.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
