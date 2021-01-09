SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
John Wylanta Samsel, 50, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 8 on a failure to pay fine warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, first offense.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Desiree May Abeyta, 47, of Green River was arrested Jan. 8 for allegedly endangering children, permitting a child to remain in an area with methamphetamine, two counts; and abandoning or endangering children, first offense, two counts.
