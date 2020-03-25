SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Katrina Ann Maynard, 18, of Rock Springs was arrested March 25 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Clifford Walter Garcia, 31, of Green River was arrested March 25 for alleged public intoxication.
Matthew James Zupence, 37, of Green River was arrested March 24 for or allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, second offense within 10 years.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Sheree Nichoal Maher, 41, of Rock Springs was arrested March 25 for alleged interference with a peace officer or resisting arrest and simple battery.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.