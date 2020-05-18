Rock Springs, WY (82901)

Today

Mostly sunny skies with gusty winds developing during the afternoon. High near 80F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 52F. S winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.