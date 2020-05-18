SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Andy John Anson, 41, of Green River was arrested May 17 for alleged drunk in public, first offense; resisting or interfering with lawful arrest, two counts; and riot and breach of peace, verbal, first offense.
Nina Marie Ross, 29, of Rock Springs was arrested May 17 for allegedly driving while under the influence, physical control, second offense within ten years.
Paul Raymond Perez, 73, of Rock Springs was arrested May 17 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, first offense; and failing to maintain a single lane while driving on the roadway.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Channing Thomas Posey, 32, of Green River was arrested May 17 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol; driving while under suspension; and on a failure to appear warrant for alleged failure to obey circular red traffic control signals.
