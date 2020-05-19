SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Ronald Louis Bell, 60, of Mulberry, Arkansas was arrested May 18 for alleged simple battery.
Michael Junior Martinez, 41, of Green River was arrested May 18 on warrants for alleged forgery of permits, uttering any writing known to be forged, three counts; theft, more than $1,000; and on a parole violation warrant for alleged aggravated assault and battery, causing bodily injury to a pregnant woman.
Jayda Brooklynn Jones, 20, of Rock Springs was arrested May 18 for an alleged hit and run of unattended property.
