SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Jared James Kragovich, 23, of Rock Springs was arrested Oct. 31 on NCIC warrants for alleged domestic battery, first offense; and reckless endangering of death or serious bodily injury.
Aubry Ann Schow, 27, of Brigham City, Utah, was arrested Oct. 31 for allegedly driving while under the influence, first offense; failing to maintain liability coverage as the owner, first offense; and failure to properly use tail lamps.
Casey Jean Summitt, 41, of Bakersfield, California, was arrested Oct. 31 for allegedly driving while under the influence, physical control, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Nathaniel Joseph Jacobsen, 35, of Wright was arrested Oct. 31 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense; speeding; failure to maintain liability coverage, first offense; and possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense.
For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
