Rock Springs, WY (82901)

Today

Mostly sunny skies during the morning hours will become overcast in the afternoon. High 43F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Variable clouds and becoming windy with snow showers. Low 24F. WSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.