SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Sara M. Lizarraga Camacho, 59, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 12 for alleged burglary.
Asia Marie Clark, 30, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 12 on an arrest and hold order for alleged probation/parole violation.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Mateo Savoi Calhoun, 23, of Green River was arrested Nov. 12 for alleged burglary from a vehicle.
Malonie Larie Otoole, 51, of Green River was arrested Nov. 12 on a REACT arrest for allegedly driving while under the influence of a combination of substances, incapable of safely driving, first offense; and failing the duty upon colliding with an unattended vehicle or property.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Albert Elbridge Morgan, 53, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 12 on a remand to custody arrest.
For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
