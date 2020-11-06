SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Wesley Joseph Carter, 35, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 5 for alleged drunk in public, third offense.
Jayleigh Marie Olson, 26, of Green River was arrested Nov. 5 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, first offense; and resisting or interfering with lawful arrest.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Bradly Scott McCollum, 55, of Granger was arrested Nov. 5 on warrants for alleged theft, over $1,000; and wrongful appropriation of public property.
Troy Donald Hall, 40, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 5 for allegedly driving while under the influence, physical control, second offense within 10 years.
For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.