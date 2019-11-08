SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Edward Dale Connin, 29, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 8 for alleged manufacture or delivery of Schedule I or II narcotic drugs; possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than three ounces, first offense; and possession of a controlled substance in pill or capsule form, less than three grams, first offense.
Wesley Joseph Carter, 34, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 8 for alleged shoplifting, less than $1,000, two counts; drunk in public, third offense; and on a warrant.
Matthew Craig Hansen, 53, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 8 for allegedly driving while under the influence, first offense; a hit and run with damage to attended property; failure to provide proof of liability coverage as the driver; and backing up in a location with limitations on backing safely, resulting in a crash.
Asia Marie Clark, 29, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 8 on a warrant for alleged manufacture and delivery of Schedule I, II, or III drugs.
Stan David Bluemel, 52, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 8 for alleged drunk in public, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Richard Heary, 27, of Sacramento, California was arrested Nov. 8 on an NWS hold.
Jason Joseph Starkey, 33, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 8 on a remand to custody charge.
Barbara Ann McKelvey, 57, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 8 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than three ounces, first offense.
Krisanne Varndell, 53, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 8 for alleged theft, more than $1,000.
Justin Cleon Saner, 19, of Rock Springs was arrested Nov. 8 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than three ounces, first offense.
Floyd Turnbow Adams, 58, of Wamsutter was arrested Nov. 8 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, second offense; possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystalline form, less than three grams, first offense; consumption or possession of an opened alcoholic beverage by the operator of the vehicle, first offense; driving without an interlock device, first offense; and on a warrant.
Thomascine M. McEachern, 22, of Richland, Washington was arrested Nov. 8 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystalline form, less than three grams, first offense, two counts; and possession of a controlled substance in pill or capsule form, less than three grams, first offense.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
