SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Elicia Marie Maldonado Hall, 30, of Rock Springs was arrested Oct. 13 for alleged simple battery.
Sarah Lynn Montoya, 42, of Rock Springs was arrested Oct. 13 for alleged burglary; possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, first offense; and endangering children by having them in a room, dwelling, or vehicle with methamphetamine.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Dean Sorensen, 62, of Fort Bridger was arrested Oct. 13 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, third offense within 10 years.
For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.