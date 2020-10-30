SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Amy Jo Clark, 44, of Rock Springs was arrested Oct. 30 for allegedly driving while under the influence, first offense; failing to maintain a single lane while driving, resulting in a crash; hit and run of attended property; resisting or interfering with lawful arrest; and on an arrest and hold order for alleged probation/parole violation.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Justin Ryan Chewning, 25, of Rock Springs was arrested Oct. 30 on an arrest and hold order for alleged probation/parole violation.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Phil Jarvis Koeven, 66, of Lyman was arrested Oct. 30 on long form warrants for alleged trespassing, crossing private land without owning it and with no legal authority; unauthorized use of vehicles; theft, depriving $1,000 of more of firearms or livestock; and on a probation/parole violation for alleged criminal trespass, personal communication.
Rafael Maciel Magana, 27, of Rock Springs was arrested Oct. 30 on a REACT arrest for allegedly driving while under the influence of a controlled substance, incapable of safely driving, first offense.
For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
