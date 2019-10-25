SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Marcus Patterson, 21, of Green River was arrested Oct. 24 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than three ounces, first offense; and on a warrant for alleged burglary.
Mario Alberto Arista, 65, of Rock Springs was arrested Oct. 24 for allegedly driving while under the influence, physical control, first offense; and driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Christopher William Curry, 35, of Rock Springs was arrested Oct. 24 for alleged 24/7 program violation.
