SWEETWATER COUNTY—The following arrests and citations were reported for Sept. 18.
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Brandon Michael Coyne, 33, of Roy, Utah was arrested Sept. 18 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense; having a prohibited open container in the streets; driving 11 to 15 miles per hour over the posted speed limits; unlawful possession of "crack" cocaine, less than 5/10 gram, first offense; and unlawful possession of a controlled substance in pill or capsule form, less than 3 grams, first offense.
Daniel Garcia was arrested Sept. 18 for alleged drunk in public, first offense.
Victor J. Hernandez was arrested Sept. 18 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense, failing to maintain a single lane, and failing to maintain liability coverage, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Christy Ann Harlow, 52, of Gillette was arrested Sept. 18 on a warrant for alleged attempts and conspiracies.
Corey Alex Byas, 32, of Fayetteville, Georgia was arrested Sept. 18 for alleged possession of a controlled substance, less than 3 ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respectively.
Lacea Ann Harper Nix, 27, of Rapid City, South Dakota was arrested Sept. 18 for alleged attempts and conspiracies.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
