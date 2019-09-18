SWEETWATER COUNTY—The following arrests and citations were reported for Sept. 16 - 17.
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
John Thomas Lane, 48, of Rock Springs was arrested Sept. 16 for alleged possession of a controlled substance, powder or crystalline form, less than 3 grams, second offense.
Joey Lee Atherton, 36, of Rock Springs was arrested Sept. 17 on a warrant for alleged domestic battery, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Jane Marie Campbell, 63, of Rock Springs was arrested Sept. 17 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, second offense in ten years.
Zachary Colton Griffiths, 28, of Green River was arrested Sept. 17 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, second offense in ten years.
