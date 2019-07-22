GREEN RIVER — The Green River Police Department made the following reports:
Joseph Norris, 46, of Green River, was arrested July 12 under a warrant for an alleged probation violation.
Jess Allred, 34 of Green River was arrested July 13 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, third offense within 10 years; and failure to obey traffic control device
Lourin Lowell, 34, of Green River was arrested for two warrants out of Sweetwater County.
Colt Long, 38 of Rock Springs, was issued a citation on July 21 for alleged inattentive driving with an accident.
Cindi Watkins, 36 of Green River was issued a citation on July 21 for allegedly driving under suspension.
Shealene Dorthoy, 29, of Green River was arrested July 22 for allegedly driving under suspension.
