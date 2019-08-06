GREEN RIVER — The Green River Police Department made the following reports:
Annette Alvarado, 24, of Green River was issued a citation on Aug. 1 for allegedly using a cellphone while driving.
Colter Prime, 30, of Green River was arrested on Aug. 3 for alleged aggravated assault and battery, causing bodily injury to a pregnant woman
James Yoes, 56, of Green River was issued citations on Aug. 3 for an alleged driver’s license violation and vehicle registration violation and arrested under a warrant for alleged failure to appear on an original charge of no insurance.
Matthew Brown, 37, of Granger was issued a citation on Aug. 3 for allegedly driving while under suspension.
Matthew Brosh, 44 of Green River was arrested for allegedly violating a court order.
For a complete jail roster, click on “Records” at www.rocketminer.com.
