GREEN RIVER — The Green River Police Department made the following reports:
Jackson Gladue, 18, of Green River was arrested July 10 on an active warrant for contempt of court.
Bryan Merrick, 39, of Green River was arrested July 10 on an active warrant for an alleged probation violation on an original charge of domestic battery.
Viloi Sanderson, 59, was arrested July 10 on an active pre-revocation warrant out of Texas. She will be extradited back to Texas.
Zachariah Michaels, 47, of Green River was arrested July 10 for alleged public intoxication and cited for open container and possession with intent to use paraphernalia.
