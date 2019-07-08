GREEN RIVER — The Green River Police Department made the following reports:
Damien Rose, 19, of Green River, was cited July 3 for alleged improper backing and an auto insurance violation-first offense.
John Willis, 46, of Green River, was cited July 4 for alleged expired or improper registration.
Herbert Goforth, 62, of Arizona, was cited July 4 for an alleged stop sign violation.
Jonathon Belcher, 44, of Green River, was cited July 4 for allegedly speeding.
Kimberly Nygaard, 40, of Granger, was cited July 4 for alleged usse of cellular telephone while driving.
Ernest Short, 35, of Green River, was arrested July 6 for alleged public intoxication.
Janice Lewis, 72 of Green River, was cited July 7 for alleged inattentive driving with a crash.
