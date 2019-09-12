GREEN RIVER — The Green River Police Department made the following reports:
Shauna Kelly, 38, of Green River was issued a citation for alleged animal at large, second offense.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the “Records” tab at www.rocketminer.com.
